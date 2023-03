This folk/farm museum has a new addition, and a second name: 'Gaarden – Bornholms Madkulturhus'. It's a mouthful when translated (Bornholm's House of Food Culture), but it's an engaging place. You can visit the old farmhouse, see the sweet farm animals kept here, and admire the modern new building that hosts events like farmers markets and cooking courses. The store here is well worth a browse – loads of Bornholm-produced edibles are for sale.