Occupying a svelte, modern building and overlooking sea, fields and (weather permitting) the distant isle of Christiansø, Bornholms Kunstmuseum echoes Copenhagen's Louisiana. Among its exhibits, the museum displays paintings by artists from the Bornholm School, including Olaf Rude, Oluf Høst and Edvard Weie, who painted during the first half of the 20th century.

The grounds are a delight – take a walk past grazing highland cows to reach the photogenic Helligdomsklipperne, high and rugged rock formations by the sea.

A walking path leads along the top of the cliffs to Gudhjem, some 6km away, and there is a boat that travels between Gudhjem and the museum (stairs lead up from the landing place).

There’s a cafe on-site. A number of bus routes stop in front of the museum (including bus 2 from Rønne, and buses 4 and 8 from Gudhjem).