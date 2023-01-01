Built around 1150, Nylars Rundkirke is the most well-preserved and easily accessible round church in the Rønne area. Its central pillar is adorned with wonderful 13th-century frescoes, the oldest in Bornholm. The works depict scenes from the creation myth, including Adam and Eve’s expulsion from the Garden of Eden. The cylindrical nave has three storeys, the top one a watchman’s gallery that served as a defence lookout in medieval times.

Inside the church, the front door is flanked by two of Bornholm’s 40 rune stones, carved memorial stones that date back to the Viking era.

Nylars Rundkirke is about 8km from Rønne, on the road to Åkirkeby, and a 15- to 20-minute trip from Rønne on bus 5 or 6; alight at Nylars bus stop and turn north on Kirkevej for the 350m walk to the church. The cycle path between Rønne and Åkirkeby also passes the church.