The town takes its name from its main sight, the 12th-century Romanesque stone church. Slip inside Bornholm's largest church for a number of historic treasures, including a 13th-century baptismal font of carved sandstone depicting scenes of Christ and featuring runic script. The ornate pulpit and altar date from about 1600.
0.2 MILES
4.16 MILES
7.17 MILES
7.32 MILES
