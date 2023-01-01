Hammeren, the hammerhead-shaped crag of granite at the northern tip of Bornholm, is criss-crossed by walking trails leading through hillsides thick with purple heather. Some of the trails are inland, while others run along the coast. The whole area is a delight for people who enjoy nature walks.

For something a little more challenging, follow the trails between Sandvig and Hammershus Slot. The shortest route travels along the inland side of Hammeren and passes Hammersøen, Bornholm’s largest lake, and Opalsøen, a deep pond in an old rock quarry (a very cool zip line sets up here from late June to mid-July; see www.tovbanen.dk). A longer, more windswept route goes along the rocky outer rim of Hammeren, passes a lighthouse at Bornholm’s northernmost point and continues south along the coast to the delightful small harbour at Hammerhavn.

From Hammershus Slot there are walking trails heading south through another heather-clad landscape in a nature area called Slotslyngen, and east through public woodlands to Moseløkken granite quarry. Moseløkken is also the site of a small museum that showcases the work of local stonemasons, sculptures and occasional demonstrations of traditional rock-cutting techniques.

For a detailed map of the trails and terrain, ask at any of the island’s tourist offices.