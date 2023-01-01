Located 12km southwest of Simrishamn, the striking, five-storey Glimmingehus dates from the early 1500s and is one of the best-preserved medieval castles in Sweden. Features include an all-encompassing moat and 11 resident ghosts! Guided tours in English are at 3pm daily in July and August (less frequently the rest of the year). In summer there’s a stellar cafe and a program of medieval events and activities: contact the castle for details.

Regional bus 576 runs from Simrishamns station to Glimmingehus (25kr, 20 minutes), but you must phone to reserve the bus (operated by a local taxi company) at least two hours in advance on 0771-77 44 99. Make enquiries at the station if you need help.