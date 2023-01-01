Kiviks Musteri

This is a large-scale commercial operation encompassing a small museum, a vast shop selling everything from apple mustard to apple cake, an apple orchard with numerous varieties of (labelled) trees, and a restaurant and cafe (try the baked apple cobbler with custard). You can taste cider from 11am to 3pm daily (no reservations necessary) for 40kr to 70kr depending on whether calvados (apple brandy) is on your tipple list. Or splash out on an evening tasting with snacks (395kr).