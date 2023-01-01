Fans of crime thrillers most likely know the name Henning Mankell (1948-2015), author of the best-selling Inspector Wallander series. The books are set in the small, seemingly peaceful town of Ystad. The gloomy inspector paces its medieval streets, solving gruesome murders through his meticulous police work…but at a cost to his personal life, which is slowly and painfully disintegrating. Cineteket film museum runs guided tours (by appointment; adult/child 120/70kr) of the adjoining Ystad Studios, from May to September.