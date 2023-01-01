Stenshuvud National Park

Just south of Kivik, this enchanting national park features lush woodland, marshes, sandy beaches and a high headland. Among its more unusual residents are orchids, dormice and tree frogs. Several superb walks in the area include the hike up to a 6th-century ruined hill fort. The long-distance walking path Skåneleden also runs through the park, along the coast; the best section is from Vik to Kivik (two or three hours).

The Naturum is 2.5km from the main road. Rangers lead 1½-hour guided tours of the park from there at 2pm daily, as well as at 10am Monday to Friday from July to mid-August (Sundays only mid-April to mid-June and September to mid-October). Call ahead to arrange an English-language tour.