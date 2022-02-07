In a still-active mini ship-repair yard with century-old boats on the rear slipways, this memorable hands-on activities experience lets you hammer your…
Ærø
Just 30km long and 9km wide, Ærø (pronounced 'with difficulty', or air-rue) is the front runner for the title of Denmark's loveliest – and friendliest – island.
Country roads roll through gentle countryside peppered with thatched-roofed, half-timbered houses and old windmills. There's a rich maritime history, beaches with photogenic bathing huts and the little town of Ærøskøbing is a picture-book beauty. The island is famed as Europe's up-and-coming wedding capital, thanks to both its romantic setting and its 'can-do' attitude towards hitching foreigners with awkward paperwork issues.
Explore Ærø
- DDet Gamle Værft
In a still-active mini ship-repair yard with century-old boats on the rear slipways, this memorable hands-on activities experience lets you hammer your…
- SSøbygaard
Around 3km southeast of Søby, this complex of historic buildings offers children's nature-based activities, annually changing exhibitions and hosts around…
- MMarstal Søfartsmuseum
You'll need an hour or two to do justice to this packed-full maritime museum with countless model ships, paintings, sea chests and grippingly realistic…
- HHammerichs Hus
Our favourite of Ærøskøbing’s lovable trio of little museums, half-timbered Hammerichs Hus is a gnarled, old hobbit-hole of a cottage, packed with…
- ÆÆro Museum
For now, this little museum is a classic clutter of domestic ethnographic items, ship paintings, furniture and glass cases that rattle as you walk by on…
- VVoderup Klint
On the south coast of Ærø, around halfway across the island, tall banks of grassy moraine aren't exactly 'cliffs' but they make for great sunset-viewing…
- FFlaske Peters Samling
In what was once the poorhouse, peruse over 500 ships-in-bottles representing the amazing life’s work of Peter Jacobsen, nicknamed ‘Bottle Peter’.
- SSkjoldnæs Fyr
Pop a coin in the honesty box to climb this 19th-century, granite-block lighthouse. The viewing platform surveys surrounding golf greens and seascapes…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ærø.
