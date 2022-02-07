Just 30km long and 9km wide, Ærø (pronounced 'with difficulty', or air-rue) is the front runner for the title of Denmark's loveliest – and friendliest – island.

Country roads roll through gentle countryside peppered with thatched-roofed, half-timbered houses and old windmills. There's a rich maritime history, beaches with photogenic bathing huts and the little town of Ærøskøbing is a picture-book beauty. The island is famed as Europe's up-and-coming wedding capital, thanks to both its romantic setting and its 'can-do' attitude towards hitching foreigners with awkward paperwork issues.