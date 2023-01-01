De Kongelige Stalde

Completed in 1740, the two curved, symmetrical wings behind Christiansborg belonged to the original baroque palace, destroyed by fire in 1794. The wings still house the royal stables and its museum of antique coaches, uniforms and riding paraphernalia, some of which are still used for royal receptions. Among these is the 19th-century Gold Coach, adorned with 24-carat gold leaf and still used by the queen on her gallop from Amalienborg to Christiansborg during the New Year’s levee in January.