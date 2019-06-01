Kongernes Lapidarium

Housed in Christian IV's old brewery, an extraordinary building dating from 1608, the Lapidarium of the Kings houses original royal sculptures from Denmark's castles and gardens. At the time of writing, the museum's future was unclear and visitors were being advised to check the museum website for updates, including opening times.

The museum's treasures include 18th-century sandstone figures from Normandsdalen at Fredensborg Slot, unique in their depiction of common Norwegians and Faroese. Even more extraordinary is French sculptor JFJ Saly's 18th-century equestrian statue of Frederik V, more than 20 years in the making and more expensive than the entire Amalienborg Palace when completed.