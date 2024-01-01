The Futura Gallery focuses on all aspects of contemporary art, ranging from painting, photography and sculpture to video, installations and performance art. In the garden, you'll find a rather shocking and amusing permanent installation by David Černý, called Brownnosers.
Futura Gallery
Prague
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.22 MILES
Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…
1.14 MILES
Strolling across Charles Bridge is everybody’s favourite Prague activity. However, by 9am it’s a 500m-long fairground, with an army of tourists squeezing…
1.25 MILES
Prague’s most popular attraction. Looming above the Vltava's left bank, its serried ranks of spires, towers and palaces dominate the city centre like a…
1.55 MILES
This museum consists of six Jewish monuments clustered together in Josefov: the Maisel Synagogue; the Pinkas Synagogue; the Spanish Synagogue; the Klaus…
0.9 MILES
Strahov Library is the largest monastic library in the country, with two magnificent baroque halls dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. You can peek…
1.79 MILES
Prague’s most exuberantly art-nouveau building is a labour of love, with every detail of its design and decoration carefully considered, and every…
2.69 MILES
While this monument's massive functionalist structure has all the elegance of a nuclear power station, the interior is a spectacular extravaganza of…
1.57 MILES
More a broad boulevard than a typical European city square, Wenceslas Square has witnessed a great deal of Czech history – a giant Mass was held here…
Nearby Prague attractions
0.01 MILES
This sculpture by visual artist David Černý dates from 2003 and is on permanent display at Smíchov's Futura Gallery. The work shows former president…
0.31 MILES
One of Prague's least visited museums is a joy for those into a bit of Slavic colour. Housed in a renovated summer palace, the National Museum’s…
0.68 MILES
This 318m-high hill is one of Prague’s largest green spaces. It’s great for quiet, tree-shaded walks and fine views over the ‘City of a Hundred Spires’…
4. Memorial to the Victims of Communism
0.68 MILES
This striking sculptural group consists of several ragged human figures (controversially, all are male) in progressive stages of disintegration,…
0.68 MILES
The summit of Petřín is topped with this 62m-tall tower built in 1891 by the Czech Hikers Club after members visited Paris and became overly inspired. It…
0.69 MILES
Below the Petřín Lookout Tower is the Mirror Maze, built for the 1891 Prague Exposition. As well as the maze of distorting mirrors, which was based on the…
0.73 MILES
More of a museum visit than an actual brewery tour, the presentation here focuses on the 100-plus years of history of the brewery, the only big nationwide…
0.74 MILES
First opened in 1891, Prague’s funicular railway now uses modern coaches that trundle back and forth on 510m of track, saving visitors a climb up Petřín…