The Futura Gallery focuses on all aspects of contemporary art, ranging from painting, photography and sculpture to video, installations and performance art. In the garden, you'll find a rather shocking and amusing permanent installation by David Černý, called Brownnosers.

Nearby Prague attractions

1. Brownnosers (David Černý)

0.01 MILES

This sculpture by visual artist David Černý dates from 2003 and is on permanent display at Smíchov's Futura Gallery. The work shows former president…

2. Národopisné muzeum

0.31 MILES

One of Prague's least visited museums is a joy for those into a bit of Slavic colour. Housed in a renovated summer palace, the National Museum’s…

3. Petřín

0.68 MILES

This 318m-high hill is one of Prague’s largest green spaces. It’s great for quiet, tree-shaded walks and fine views over the ‘City of a Hundred Spires’…

4. Memorial to the Victims of Communism

0.68 MILES

This striking sculptural group consists of several ragged human figures (controversially, all are male) in progressive stages of disintegration,…

5. Petřín Lookout Tower

0.68 MILES

The summit of Petřín is topped with this 62m-tall tower built in 1891 by the Czech Hikers Club after members visited Paris and became overly inspired. It…

6. Mirror Maze

0.69 MILES

Below the Petřín Lookout Tower is the Mirror Maze, built for the 1891 Prague Exposition. As well as the maze of distorting mirrors, which was based on the…

7. Staropramen Brewery

0.73 MILES

More of a museum visit than an actual brewery tour, the presentation here focuses on the 100-plus years of history of the brewery, the only big nationwide…

8. Petřín Funicular Railway

0.74 MILES

First opened in 1891, Prague’s funicular railway now uses modern coaches that trundle back and forth on 510m of track, saving visitors a climb up Petřín…