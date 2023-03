Below the Petřín Lookout Tower is the Mirror Maze, built for the 1891 Prague Exposition. As well as the maze of distorting mirrors, which was based on the Prater in Vienna, there’s a diorama of the 1648 battle between Praguers and Swedes on Charles Bridge.

Opposite is the Church of St Lawrence (kostel sv Vavřince), which contains a ceiling fresco depicting the founding of the church in 991 at a pagan site with a sacred flame.