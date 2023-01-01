The enthusiastic Russian collector of KGB memorabilia who established this small museum insists on showing visitors around his treasure trove of spy cameras, concealed pistols, weapons (including an original garotte, known as 'Stalin's scarf') and sinister electrical 'interrogation equipment' (read: torture). There are also rare photographs of Prague taken in 1968 by a KGB officer, with ordinary citizens strangely absent from the street scenes.

There are no tours for individuals, and groups must consist of at least three people.