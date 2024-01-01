Tourists, drawn in by an attractive cafe and bookshop, rub shoulders with connoisseurs of the Czech art world in this private gallery. Having rapidly become a focus for contemporary art in Prague, it provides a showcase for up-and-coming artists from Central and Eastern Europe, as well as staging exhibitions by more established international names.
Museum Montanelli
Malá Strana
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.16 MILES
Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…
0.43 MILES
Strolling across Charles Bridge is everybody’s favourite Prague activity. However, by 9am it’s a 500m-long fairground, with an army of tourists squeezing…
0.18 MILES
Prague’s most popular attraction. Looming above the Vltava's left bank, its serried ranks of spires, towers and palaces dominate the city centre like a…
0.79 MILES
This museum consists of six Jewish monuments clustered together in Josefov: the Maisel Synagogue; the Pinkas Synagogue; the Spanish Synagogue; the Klaus…
0.56 MILES
Strahov Library is the largest monastic library in the country, with two magnificent baroque halls dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. You can peek…
1.22 MILES
Prague’s most exuberantly art-nouveau building is a labour of love, with every detail of its design and decoration carefully considered, and every…
2.2 MILES
While this monument's massive functionalist structure has all the elegance of a nuclear power station, the interior is a spectacular extravaganza of…
1.28 MILES
More a broad boulevard than a typical European city square, Wenceslas Square has witnessed a great deal of Czech history – a giant Mass was held here…
Nearby Malá Strana attractions
0.01 MILES
Built in 1566, the St John of Nepomuk house is adorned with the image of one of Bohemia’s patron saints.
0.03 MILES
This Gothic building reconstructed in Renaissance style during the 17th century once belonged to a family of violin makers.
3. Church of Our Lady of Unceasing Succour
0.04 MILES
The baroque Church of Our Lady of Unceasing Succour was a theatre from 1834 to 1837, and staged Czech plays during the Czech National Revival.
0.07 MILES
Following the tourist crowds downhill from the castle via Ke Hradu, you will arrive at Nerudova, architecturally the most important street in Malá Strana …
0.1 MILES
Malá Strana is dominated by the huge green cupola of St Nicholas Church, one of Central Europe’s finest baroque buildings. (Don’t confuse it with the…
6. House of the Golden Horseshoe
0.1 MILES
The House of the Golden Horseshoe is named after the relief of St Wenceslas above the doorway – his horse was said to be shod with gold.
0.11 MILES
Built for aristocrat Josef of Bretfeld, this 1765 palace was once a social hotspot, entertaining famous guests such as Mozart and Casanova.
0.11 MILES
This terrace garden offers superb views across the rooftops of Malá Strana and permits a peek into the back garden of the British embassy. There are…