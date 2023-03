The summit of Petřín is topped with this 62m-tall tower built in 1891 by the Czech Hikers Club after members visited Paris and became overly inspired. It served as Prague's main TV mast until the Žižkov tower came online in 1992. You can climb its 299 steps (or take the lift) for some of the best views in the city – on clear days you can see the forests of Central Bohemia and beyond to the southwest.