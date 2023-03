Spanning the Vltava between the embankment and Slovanský Island and cowering beneath a 15th-century water tower, the Mánes Building (1927–30) is a masterpiece of functionalist architecture designed by Otakar Novotný. It houses an art gallery founded in the 1920s by a group of artists headed by painter Josef Mánes, and is still one of Prague’s best venues for viewing visiting contemporary-art shows.