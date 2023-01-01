The Dancing House was built in 1996 by architects Vlado Milunić and Frank Gehry. The curved lines of the narrow-waisted glass tower clutched against its more upright and formal partner led to it being christened the ‘Fred & Ginger’ building, after the legendary dancing duo. Housing offices, a ground-floor art gallery, a rooftop restaurant and, since 2016, a luxury hotel owned by a former soccer player, the brashly incongruous Dancing House is the building Prague purists love to hate most.