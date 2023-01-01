Václav Havel Library

This small exhibition and library, supported by the foundation that protects the legacy of the late playwright-president, houses a permanent exhibition on the life and work of Václav Havel called Havel in a Nutshell (Havel v Kostce in Czech), which includes fascinating photos from throughout the ex-president's life, quotations and touch screens.

An English tour of the library can be arranged by e-mailing ahead (info@vaclavhavel-library.org). The archives are open for researchers every Tuesday from 9am until 5pm.