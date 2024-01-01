The Goethe Institute, an elegant art nouveau building, was formerly the East German embassy. Nearby, at No 26, is a beautiful art nouveau apartment building with owls perched in the decorative foliage that twines around the door, dogs peeking from the balconies on the 5th floor, and birds perched atop the balustrade.
