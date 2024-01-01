Lego Museum

Staré Město

This museum claims to have the largest private collection of Lego models in the world, with a play area at the end where kids can build stuff from Lego and a shop selling almost every set going. The exhibition doesn't quite justify the high admission price, however, unless you are a real Lego fanatic.

