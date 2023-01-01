Fronting the eastern end of Jungmannovo náměstí is an imitation Venetian palace known as the Adria Palace. Its distinctive, chunky architectural style, dating from the 1920s, is known as ‘rondocubism’. Note how the alternating angular and rounded window pediments echo similar features in neoclassical baroque buildings, such as the Černin Palace in Hradčany.

Wander through the arcade for a look at the lovely marble, glass and brass decoration. The main atrium has a 1920s 24-hour clock flanked by sculptures depicting the signs of the zodiac, which was once the entrance to the offices of the Adriatica insurance company (hence the building’s name).

Beneath it is the Adria Theatre, birthplace of Laterna Magika and meeting place of the Civic Forum in the heady days of the Velvet Revolution. From here Dubček and Havel walked to the Lucerna Palace and their 24 November 1989 appearance on the balcony of the Melantrich Building.