For architecture buffs, the impressive silhouette of this huge Stalin-era building in Dejvice will be familiar to anyone who has visited Moscow. The Hotel International was built in the 1950s to a design inspired by a tower of Moscow University, right down to the Soviet-style star on top of the spire. The interior is just as impressive.
