This striking art-nouveau villa, designed by sculptor František Bílek in 1911, houses a museum of his unconventional works - a must for art nouveau fans. Bílek's distinctive sculptures, mostly in wood, take inspiration from his religious beliefs. Dramatic compositions such as The Fall show Adam and Eve cowering in fear of God's wrath, while Wonderment expresses the feeling of awe at God's presence.

Bílek's most famous work is a wooden relief of The Crucifixion, on display in St Vitus Cathedral – you can see a charcoal preliminary sketch of it among the artist's drawings in the 1st-floor gallery. The villa served not only as a studio but also as the artist's home, and there are several rooms with handmade art-nouveau furniture designed by Bílek, all rich in symbolism. Be sure to ask for an English text at the ticket desk – it will provide some much-needed context.