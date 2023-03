Accessed from Zlatá ulička, this tower is named after the knight Dalibor of Kozojedy, incarcerated here in 1498 for supporting a peasant rebellion, and later executed. According to legend, he played a violin that could be heard throughout the castle – composer Bedřich Smetana based his 1868 opera Dalibor on the tale. You can peer into the dungeon, and peruse a small display of torture instruments.