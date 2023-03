Troja Chateau is a 17th-century baroque palace built for the Šternberk family and filled with sculptures and frescoes. The permanent exhibition is devoted to the interior furnishings of the chateau; there are also rotating exhibitions sponsored by the Prague City Gallery. There’s free admission to the palace grounds, where you can wander through the beautiful French gardens, watched over by a gang of baroque stone giants on the balustrade outside the southern door.