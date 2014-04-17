Low Cost Private Transfer From Karlovy Vary International Airport to Pilsen City - One Way

Make sure everything for your trip is organized. Our driver will be there when you arrive and ensure your safe and fast transfer to Pilsen without you having to worry. After a long and dreading flight, we want you not to have to deal with language barriers and all other kinds of struggles you can endure in a foreign country. Therefore we will make sure that your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Pilsen city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows: you might even pass by the famous Great Synagoge or the beautiful Cathedral of St. Bartholomew. To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Pilsen when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver.