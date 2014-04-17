Welcome to Plzeň
The second-biggest city in Bohemia after Prague, and the EU's choice of 'Cultural Capital' in 2015, Plzeň's other attractions include a pretty town square and historic underground tunnels, while the Techmania Science Centre joins the zoo and puppet museum to make this a kid-friendly destination. The city is close enough to Prague to see the sights in a long day trip, but you'll enjoy the outing much more if you plan to spend the night.
Top experiences in Plzeň
Recent articles
Plzeň activities
Pilsen Highlights Small-Group Tour and Pilsner Brewery Tour including Lunch and Beer Tasting
Enjoy Pilsen, the world capital of beer and European capital of culture 2015.Program starts at 11am at U Salzmannů pub in the city center. Price Includes local guide service for the whole program, guided tour of the city center, two-course lunch with one drink one of the renowned restaurants in the city center, entrance fee for the tour of the Pilsner Urquell brewery including beer tasting. Bring a sweater or light jacket to the brewery cellars, beer tasting for guests 18 years old and over. Discover the story of beer and learn about the legend of Pilsner Urquell where it began - in Pilsen, the world capital of beer. Get acquainted with the story and production process of a legend called Pilsner Urquell on the tour of the brewery. Of course, a tasting of unfiltered and unpasteurised beer tapped directly from the oak lager barrels in the historic brewery cellars is part of the tour.
Prague Evening Beer Culture And Tasting Tour
Meet your guide at 6:20 pm in Prague's city center and start your tour by learning about the history behind Pilsner Urquel, the golden lager which stopped riots in the Czech town of Plzen and started a revolution in the world of beer. Enjoy a glass of unpasteurized Pilsner, making its way to your belly straight from the brewery. Take your first steps toward becoming a true master of beer by learning how to pour the perfect pint in the first pub. Also discover why some people refer to beer drinking as a national sport through the pub’s unique way of displaying drinking statistics around Europe. Then, walk to the second pub, a true hidden gem of Czech culture, unchanged in the past couple of decades. Enjoy one of the best dark lagers in the world and indulge in some traditional Czech humor through the art adorning its walls. Head for the final destination, a traditional Czech restaurant, to taste the most popular domestic brew in all of Czech Republic and hear the fantastic mythology behind its origins. Worked up an appetite? Taste delicious Czech food, including what is arguably the best goulash in all of Prague. Finish the tour confident in your pronunciation of Na zdraví (cheers) and ask your guide for recommendations on where to continue your evening independently.
Private Transfer to Plzen from Prague
Meet your private driver at your centrally located Prague hotel or Prague Airport and enjoy a hassle free private transfer to Plzen from Prague. Your driver will drop you safely at your Plzen hotel. Relax and enjoy on your ride from Prague to Plzen. Travel with up to 7 people in your group on a comfortable vehicle and discover the scenery on your ride from Prague to Plzen.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Karlovy Vary International Airport to Pilsen City - One Way
Make sure everything for your trip is organized. Our driver will be there when you arrive and ensure your safe and fast transfer to Pilsen without you having to worry. After a long and dreading flight, we want you not to have to deal with language barriers and all other kinds of struggles you can endure in a foreign country. Therefore we will make sure that your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Pilsen city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows: you might even pass by the famous Great Synagoge or the beautiful Cathedral of St. Bartholomew. To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Pilsen when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver.
Pilsen Private Tour from Prague
Meet your private driver and guide at your Prague hotel, from where your full-day trip starts. After an approximate 1.5-hour drive, you will reach Pilsen, located in the western Bohemia. The trip offers sightseeing in the historical center including the Moorish Revival Great Synagogue in Plzen, the second largest synagogue in Europe and third in the world (closed on Saturdays and Jewish holidays). Also visit to the Pilsen Urquell brewery for beer tasting. Beer has always been a part of the Czech history. Beer has been brewed in Pilsen since medieval times, and the first written records about the brewing process go back to very foundation of this Bohemian city. The brewery restaurant is recommended for a lunch (own expense). In the afternoon your driver will take you safely back to your hotel in Prague.