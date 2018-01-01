Welcome to České Budějovice

České Budějovice (pronounced chesky bood-yo-vit-zah or simply 'Budweis') is the provincial capital of southern Bohemia and a natural base for exploring the region. Transport connections to nearby Český Krumlov are good, meaning you could easily take in both places on an overnight excursion from Prague. While České Budějovice lacks top sights, it does have one of Europe's largest main squares and a charming labyrinth of narrow lanes and winding alleyways, some of which hug a sleepy but atmospheric canal. It's also the home of 'Budvar' beer (aka Czech 'Budweiser'), and a brewery tour usually tops the 'must-do' list.