Welcome to České Budějovice

České Budějovice (pronounced chesky bood-yo-vit-zah or simply 'Budweis') is the provincial capital of southern Bohemia and a natural base for exploring the region. Transport connections to nearby Český Krumlov are good, meaning you could easily take in both places on an overnight excursion from Prague. While České Budějovice lacks top sights, it does have one of Europe's largest main squares and a charming labyrinth of narrow lanes and winding alleyways, some of which hug a sleepy but atmospheric canal. It's also the home of 'Budvar' beer (aka Czech 'Budweiser'), and a brewery tour usually tops the 'must-do' list.

Top experiences in České Budějovice

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels
České Budějovice photo credits