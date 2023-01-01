Located along a lovely stretch of highway flanked by colourful oleander bushes, Pahyammos means ‘broad sand’. Its beach is indeed broad and sweeps around a large bay up to the UN watchtowers that mark the beginning of Erenköy (Kokkina), a Turkish Cypriot enclave.

The beach is made up of darkish sand and there’s no natural shade, but the swimming is reasonable. There are no facilities on the beach, but there are one or two places to eat in the town, which is strung out along the main through-road.