Museum of Natural History

Clearly signposted off the main street, this museum is an unexpected attraction to find here, with its two large galleries of animals and birds endemic to the island, as well as a modest display of rocks and minerals. While taxidermists may not be impressed with some of the mildly moth-eaten exhibits, the comprehensive display includes some surprises, such as pelicans, a mouflon, the loggerhead turtle and a prehistoric-looking Gyps fulvos vulture – all native to Cyprus.

Don’t miss the photo of the skeleton of a hippopotamus found in caves in the Akrotiri area, along with skeletons of the pygmy elephant, both dating back to neolithic times.