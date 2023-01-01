Ancient Kition

Much of the original city-kingdom of Kition is covered by present-day Larnaka. The sparse remains that have been unearthed, referred to as Area II, lie about 1km northwest of the central city. A raised runway takes you over the remains of Cyclopean walls. Most remarkable are the remnants of five temples (from the 13th century BC) and the ship depictions etched into the walls of the nearby ancient port. The latter confirmed that the city was founded by sea-trading Mycenaeans.