Famagusta and Salamis Excursion from Ayia Napa

You will be picked up from your hotel or assigned meeting point (exact pick up time will be given to you upon confirmation).You will drive to Famagusta old Town Centre, where free time will be given for lunch (optional extra) and sightseeing. During your free time there, it is highly recommend that you walk around the Venetian Walls that surround the old part of the town and a visit at the Gothic cathedral of Saint Nicolas and the Othello Castle (optional extra) which is mentioned by William Shakespeare in his play "Othello". Guests have the option to visit Saint Barnabas and the ancient site of Salamis (entrance fees not included) or to stroll the old town of Famagusta (approx. 4 hours). Visit optionally the Monastery of Saint Barnabas who is the founder of the Cypriot Orthodox Church. There you will also have the chance to visit the Icon Museum of the Monastery as well as the tomb of Saint Barnabas who martyred in the area in 52AD. The trip continues with a visit to the ancient city-kingdom of Salamis, founded right after the Trojan War by the archer Teucer who came from the Greek Island of Salamis. Time will be given there for a guided tour around the archaeological site which includes a beautiful ancient Greek theater and marble columns, Roman baths and a Gymnasium.Your last stop will be the the beach located right next to the "Ghost Town". There you will have the chance to swim in the crystal clear blue waters of the beautiful golden, sandy beach of Famagusta, whilst taking in the eerie sight of the abandoned buildings which have been desolate since the Turkish invasion in 1974. On your way back we drive right next to the "Ghost Town", where you can see exactly how the area that was once the best tourist resort of the island, now looks like. Don't miss this opportunity and don't forget your swim wear!A current valid passport is required on the day of travel (European Union Citizens are allowed to use Identity Cards - For other nationalities passports are required). Only original documents will be accepted at the checkpoint - no photocopies are allowed.