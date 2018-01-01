Welcome to Agia Napa
Let's get one thing straight; Agia Napa isn't everyone's cup of tea. Its brashly tacky themed clubs have as many detractors as devotees, and the usual problems that come with rife alcohol and drug consumption rear up every summer. In recent years the municipality has pushed towards increasing family-oriented tourism. Despite this, if you're not into the nightlife scene and just want to experience the region's beaches, you could be more comfortable in nearby beach resort Protaras.
Top experiences in Agia Napa
Agia Napa activities
Famagusta and Salamis Excursion from Ayia Napa
You will be picked up from your hotel or assigned meeting point (exact pick up time will be given to you upon confirmation).You will drive to Famagusta old Town Centre, where free time will be given for lunch (optional extra) and sightseeing. During your free time there, it is highly recommend that you walk around the Venetian Walls that surround the old part of the town and a visit at the Gothic cathedral of Saint Nicolas and the Othello Castle (optional extra) which is mentioned by William Shakespeare in his play "Othello". Guests have the option to visit Saint Barnabas and the ancient site of Salamis (entrance fees not included) or to stroll the old town of Famagusta (approx. 4 hours). Visit optionally the Monastery of Saint Barnabas who is the founder of the Cypriot Orthodox Church. There you will also have the chance to visit the Icon Museum of the Monastery as well as the tomb of Saint Barnabas who martyred in the area in 52AD. The trip continues with a visit to the ancient city-kingdom of Salamis, founded right after the Trojan War by the archer Teucer who came from the Greek Island of Salamis. Time will be given there for a guided tour around the archaeological site which includes a beautiful ancient Greek theater and marble columns, Roman baths and a Gymnasium.Your last stop will be the the beach located right next to the "Ghost Town". There you will have the chance to swim in the crystal clear blue waters of the beautiful golden, sandy beach of Famagusta, whilst taking in the eerie sight of the abandoned buildings which have been desolate since the Turkish invasion in 1974. On your way back we drive right next to the "Ghost Town", where you can see exactly how the area that was once the best tourist resort of the island, now looks like. Don't miss this opportunity and don't forget your swim wear!A current valid passport is required on the day of travel (European Union Citizens are allowed to use Identity Cards - For other nationalities passports are required). Only original documents will be accepted at the checkpoint - no photocopies are allowed.
Cyprus Wine Tasting in Larnaca with Transfers from Ayia Napa and Protaras
You will be picked up from your hotel in the Famagusta district and transferred to The Oak Tree Wine Cellar to start your wine tasting experience. The cellar has a history of more than 50 years in wine retail and can ensure a sampling of the finest wines Cyprus has to offer. You will take part in the tasting of 10 Cyprus wines including rose, white, red and sweet wines that will be explained by an excellent trained staff. Each wine will be served at their proper temperature and with the proper wine glasses so you can explore each flavor as they have been intended.There will be plenty of fresh water for drinking and light fare such as crackers to clear your palate between tastings. A cheese platter is available upon request for an additional cost of 19 Euro and is plenty for 2 or 3 people. The cellar is situated in the center of the old part of Larnaca city, just a 2 minute walk away from the famous Church of Saint Lazarus. After the wine tasting, you can enjoy a walk around the old part of the city before the mini bus will transfer you back to your hotel.
Black Pearl Pirate Ship from Ayia Napa Hotels
Have you seen Pirates of the Carribean? Well here's the Pirates of the Mediterranean! The 3 level Pirate Ship is a Family Orientated Cruise which is fun for all ages. No matter what age, you are guaranteed a lot of laughs and memories to cherish by stepping back into the past, were Pirates ruled the high seas! Enjoy a complimentary pick up from your Ayia Napa Hotel to Ayia Napa Harbour. You will be picked up at 10.00 a.m. (exact pick up time will be communicated to you in advance) and transferred to Ayia Napa Harbour. At approximately 11.00 hrs the Black Pearl Pirate Ship will set sail from Ayia Napa Harbour. During the day you will sail along the beautiful Ayia Napa - Protaras coastline where you can admire the Sea Caves of Ayia Napa, view Cape Greco, Konnos Bay as well as Fig Tree Bay. During the day you can swim in crystal clear, turquoise waters as there are a few swimming stops along the way.You will have the opportunity to enjoy a live Swashbuckling Entertainment show where the Pirates perform with their swords, before settling down for sumptuous Pirate Food. Lunch includes roast chicken, roast potatoes, rice, tzatziki and coleslaw. Drinks are not included.The ship will then return to shore after 4 hours at the sea and you will be transferred back to your Ayia Napa Hotel shortly at 15.00 hrs. Drop off at your Ayia Napa Hotel at the end of the tour. Full facilities on board.
Discover Cyprus Excursion from Ayia Napa
Be picked up from your hotel in Ayia Napa and be driven to Nicosia, the capital of the island, where free time will be given (approximately 1 hour) to stroll around the Town Centre within the Venetial Walls, relax with a coffee (optional) or walk up to the line (also known as the "Green Line") that divides Nicosia into two since the Turkish invasion of 1974. Continuing your journey towards Troodos Mountains, stop at Virgin Mary of Asinou Church. You will enjoy a guided tour of this UNESCO World Heritage Site and you will be stunned by the beauty of the amazing frescoes. The next stop is Troodos Mountains Square, where free time (approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes) will be given for lunch (optional extra). Situated right in the green heart of the island, this location offers some of the most breathtaking mountain views of Cyprus.Then visit the picturesque Lania Village, one of the famous Commandaria wine producing villages. Commandaria is one of the oldest wines in the world and it has been produced in Cyprus for more than 4000 years. Homer mentions this sweet tasting wine in his ancient texts. Free time you will be given at Lania Village (approximately 45 minutes).The return journey will take you through Limassol, the second largest town of the island, where you will have some free time (approximately 1 hour) to stroll around the Old Town Centre and the surroundings of this beautiful and cosmopolitan coastal town. Don't miss out on the opportunity to visit Limassol Marina and the recently restored "Old Port" which is within short walking distance from the Old Town Centre.Visitors must dress appropriately when visiting religious places. No tank tops or shorts allowed for men or women.
Paphos and Kourion Coach Excursion from Ayia Napa
Upon pick-up from your Ayia Napa Hotel between 7:30 and 7:55am (the exact time will be communicated to you upon reservation), your first stop is Kourion, one of the most significant archaeological sites on the island. Explore the chance to see the ancient Greco-Roman theater where gladiator games were held, and the House of Eustolios with its mosaics and bath establishments. A guided tour of approximately 45 minutes will take place.Drive to the town of Paphos where you will have free time (approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes) for lunch at Paphos harbor. Paphos harbor is one of the most visited and beautiful spots of the island (lunch is not included in the price).After lunch you will have the chance to visit the House of Dionysos which is famous for its unique mosaics (optional extra). A guided tour of the mosaics in the House of Dionysos is offered at Euro 4.50 payable on the spot). Driving back from Paphos, you will stop at Yeroskipou Village where you can taste and buy the traditional "Cyprus delights", a local delicacy made in the village since 1895. The final stop is at the "Petra tou Romiou", which is the legendary birthplace of Aphrodite the Goddess of beauty and love. According to the Greek mythology, as soon as Aphrodite was born, white foam carried her from the sea from Kythera Greece to Cyprus. According to the ancient legends, anyone that swims around the rock will be blessed with eternal beauty. Time will be given for photos and swimming before driving back to the east coast of the island.
Discovery Sightseeing Boat Trip from Ayia Napa
You will be picked up from your hotel around 8:45am (exact time of pick up will be communicated to you upon confirmation) and taken to Ayia Napa harbor to board your boat that departs at approximately 9:30am. The boat will set sail before stopping for you to immerse yourself in the water while swimming or snorkeling that is one of the highlights of this day cruise. There are 3 swim stops that are usually at Konnos Bay, Green Bay and Blue Lagoon. Before lunch we stop to view Famagusta, the Ghost Town. Your Captain will have you searching for Aphrodite (the Goddess of Love) at Ayia Napa Sea Caves and provide you with information about the area. Part of the crew is also "Coco" the parrot, very sure of himself he will likes to be the center of the attention. Kids are very fond of him and they keep him company during the day.A delicious lunch will be served in between swim stops, this includes grilled chicken and pork cooked on the charcoal before your eyes, halloumi cheese, bread, tzatziki and two types of salads. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are available at the bar (extra charge). Facilities include a shower and bathroom. If you have your own snorkeling gear bring it along. You will be returned to your hotel at the end of the day.