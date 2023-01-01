Panagia Angeloktisti

Literally meaning ‘built by angels’, the church is home to the extraordinary 6th-century Mosaic of the Virgin Mary. The mosaic was discovered in 1952 amid the remains of the original 5th-century apse, which has been incorporated into the current building. Brilliantly preserved, the mosaic portrays Mary standing on a jewelled pedestal with baby Jesus in her arms, bordered by the archangels Gabriel and Michael. The church is a working place of worship, with regular services.

It is located in Kiti, 9km southwest of Larnaka.