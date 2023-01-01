Kamares Aqueduct

Sanctioned in 1746 by Ottoman governor Bekir Pasha, and built in classical Roman style – some historians believe it is actually a Roman creation that was simply refurbished by the Ottomans – this aqueduct was constructed to solve Larnaka's freshwater problems. It originally ferried water from a source 10km south using underground tunnels, hundreds of air wells and a series of overland arches known as 'the Kamares' that survive today.

The aqueduct remained in use until the 1950s. Today the Larnaka municipality holds occasional open-air concerts on the lawns in front of the aqueduct, which is wonderfully illuminated at night. It is close to the K Cineplex on the old road to Lemesos.