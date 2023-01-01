This national park has sweeping views of the sea and coast, and is excellent for leisurely day hikes and cycling. Although much of the park is accessible by road, there are also 14km of nature trails rimmed by interesting local flora, such as sea squill, wild orchids and sand lilies, which have managed to prosper in high-salinity soil. At various points in the park you can scamper down staircases to sea caves, or onto rock platforms from where you can swim.

Within the park, trail heads for the various walks are signposted at points off the road. The two most popular are the circular Aphrodite Trail, which has great overall views of the area, and the linear Agia Anargyroi Trail, which leads past Cape Greco's landmark Kamara tou Koraka natural rock bridge formation, onto the small white-and-blue chapel of Agia Anargyroi where there are sea caves to explore, and then along the cliff to Konnos Beach.

Osea buses 101 and 102 between Agia Napa and Paralimni regularly pass by the park entrance throughout the day.