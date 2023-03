The patches of golden sand that stretch north from Fig Tree Bay up to the pier are collectively known as Protaras Beach, Vrisi Beach or Sunshine Beach (just to confuse things). Water-sports kiosks and cafes are dotted along the seaside promenade here, between the green lawns of the resort hotels. If Fig Tree Bay is crammed with sunbathers, it's well worth a meander north to try to find a slightly less busy slice of sand.