This little swath of sheltered sand, bordered by a high cliff behind, is one of the nicest beaches in the area. There's an excellent cafe-bar on the hill bordering the sand where you can lunch with great views of the water below, while shaded by pine trees. It's possible to walk all the way along the cliff path here from Cape Greco. Osea bus 101 (from Agia Napa) and 102 (from Paralimni) can drop you at the Konnos Beach turn-off.