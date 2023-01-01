Agia Napa's main attraction, Nissi Beach boasts shallow crystal-clear water, soft white sand and a picturesque rock island about 60m from its shore. It's widely regarded as one of the prettiest stretches of sand on the island, but do be aware that its fame means in summer it gets jam-packed. Everything you need for a day of sand and sea (bars, water sports and shower amenities) is at your fingertips here.

It’s 3km west of town; Osea buses 102 and 201 pass right by. You can also easily get here on public transport from Larnaka; Intercity buses to Agia Napa stop here.