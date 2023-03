Overlooking the sea, this ancient necropolis of 19 tombs cut into the rock is attributed to the Hellenistic and Roman periods. The chambers are practically identical, with wide steps leading down into the simple tombs, which have stone benches originally designed to hold sarcophagi. The site was heavily looted during the 1870s.

Further excavations have found remnants of a quarry and evidence of ancient Greek interments. The site is well signposted off the main road west of Agia Napa.