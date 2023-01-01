Thalassa Municipal Museum of the Sea

Dedicated to all things relating to the sea, this contemporary museum shows the enormous impact the ocean has had on Cypriot life and culture.

The museum covers more than 700 years of maritime history, and is home to an exact replica of the famed 3rd-century BC Kyrenia shipwreck, the remains of which are on display in Kyrenia Castle. Dubbed Kyrenia II, the replica of the Ancient Greek merchant ship was reconstructed using traditional methods and materials.

Upper-floor exhibits include fossilised fish, corals, shells and all manner of sea urchins and sea plants, but the star attraction is the complete skeleton of a pygmy hippopotamus, estimated to be more than 75,000 years old.

Most of the ground floor is taken up by the Kyrenia II replica but there are also exhibits of archaeological artefacts that take you step-by-step through Cyprus’ vast history.

The basement is home to the Tornaritis-Pierides Marine Life Museum, with displays of shells, sponges, and preserved and stuffed Mediterranean fish, sharks, turtles and sea birds.