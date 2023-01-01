Museo de Comandancia del Che

Probably the most interesting of the several museums spread around Havana's two eastern forts is this diminutive but nonetheless riveting exposé of the life and times of Ernesto Guevara de la Serna (better known as 'El Che'). Telling the story of his life with pictures and a few belongings (radios, rucksacks and guns), it inhabits Guevara's old office in the Fortaleza de San Carlos de la Cabaña, from where he meted out 'justice' in 1959.