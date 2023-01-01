Crisis de Octubre

On a grassy knoll outside La Cabaña fort, this outdoor museum of anachronistic-looking rockets and missiles dates to the infamous Cuban Missile Crisis (known as the October Crisis in Cuba) in 1962. The exhibits were installed here on the 50th anniversary of what almost became WWIII, and include a Soviet Sopka rocket, several historical panels and the tattered wing of an American U2 spy plane shot down over eastern Cuba on October 27, 1962.

The pilot of the plane, American Rudolf Anderson, was the only person killed in combat during the missile crisis.