Palacio de Los Condes de Santovenia

Lining Plaza de Armas, Los Condes de Santovenia is the former stately palace of the counts of Santovenia and today houses the five-star Hotel Santa Isabel. It dates from the 1780s and was converted into the luxurious accommodations in 1867, making it one of Habana’s oldest hotels. Habaguanex (the City Historian's renovation arm) gave the place a much-needed makeover in the 1990s, which was good enough for former US president Jimmy Carter, who stayed here during his groundbreaking 2002 visit.