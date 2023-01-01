Galería-Taller Gorría

Anchoring a new art project in the San Isidro quarter of Habana Vieja, this bold contemporary gallery is the brainchild of Cuban actor and artist Jorge Perugorría (who starred in the Oscar-nominated Fresa y chocolate) but is overseen by his son Adán, a classical pianist and keyboard player in Cuban rock-funk band Nube Roja. The gallery cooperates with the Office of the City Historian to organize cultural events and plan artistic murals in the surrounding streets.

Despite being little trodden by tourists, San Isidro is sprouting some of the city’s most thought-provoking street art. Walk along Calles Merced, San Isidro, Acosta and Picota to see what’s new.