El Ojo del Ciclón

Just when you think you've seen Havana's strangest, weirdest, most surreal and avant-garde art, along comes the 'eye of the cyclone' to re-stretch your imagination. The abstract gallery displays the work of Cuban visual artist Leo D'Lázaro and it's pretty mind-bending stuff – giant eyes, crashed cars, painted suitcases and junk reborn as art. Imagine Jackson Pollock sitting down for tea with JRR Tolkien and John Lennon.

Some of the art is semi-interactive: you can hit a punching bag, play a bizarre game of table football or hang your bag on a masked metal scarecrow. If that's not outlandish enough, come back for the tango classes on Friday and Sunday at 8pm.