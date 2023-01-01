Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes – Arte Universal

Since 2001 Havana's international collection, displaying art from 500 BC to the present day, has been exhibited on three floors of the Palacio de los Asturianos. Its undisputed highlight is its Spanish collection, with canvases by Francisco de Zurbarán, Bartolomé Esteban Murillo and Jusepe de Ribera, and a tiny work by Diego Velázquez. Also worth perusing are the 2000-year-old Roman mosaics, Greek pots from the 5th century BC, and a suitably refined canvas by Thomas Gainsborough (in the British room).