Finished in 1930, the magnificent Edificio Bacardí, once the HQ of Cuba's erstwhile rum dynasty, is a triumph of art deco architecture, with a host of lavish finishes utilizing red granite, green marble, terra-cotta reliefs and glazed tiles. Though 12 stories high, it's hemmed in by other buildings these days, so it's hard to get a panoramic view of the structure from street level. Notwithstanding, the opulent bell tower can be glimpsed from all over Havana.

Art deco aficionados can scout around the lobby, where a mediocre bar welcomes you. Note that trips up to the tower for eagle's-eye views of the city were suspended at research time.