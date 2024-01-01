Centro de Arte Contemporáneo Wifredo Lam

Habana Vieja

At the corner of Plaza de la Catedral, this cultural center named after the island's most celebrated painter is hit or miss depending on what is or isn't showing. Rather than displaying Lam's paintings, it hosts temporary exhibitions of contemporary art and reaches its apex during the sporadic Biennial (usually held every three years in April).

