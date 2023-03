Perhaps the finest Cuban cemetery outside Havana and Santiago, the Acea is classed as a 'garden cemetery' and is entered through a huge neoclassical pavilion (1926) flanked by 64 Doric columns modeled on the Parthenon in Greece. This cemetery contains a monument to the marine martyrs who died during the abortive 1957 Cienfuegos naval uprising. It's 2km east of the city center along Av 5 de Septiembre.